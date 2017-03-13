Ten Shows, Ten Cities, Two Bands
Early Sunday afternoon, as students slowly began arriving on campus, eight young musicians sat around a small table in a Ludwell Apartment sipping coffee to cure the exhaustion created by 10 days and 1,500 miles worth of travel. The eight musicians in question were members of two bands, Talk to Plants and Swete Dreams, that toured the East Coast over spring break.
