Ten Shows, Ten Cities, Two Bands

Ten Shows, Ten Cities, Two Bands

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Flat Hat

Early Sunday afternoon, as students slowly began arriving on campus, eight young musicians sat around a small table in a Ludwell Apartment sipping coffee to cure the exhaustion created by 10 days and 1,500 miles worth of travel. The eight musicians in question were members of two bands, Talk to Plants and Swete Dreams, that toured the East Coast over spring break.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Flat Hat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mon Shantael 51
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Sun Bob 184
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Feb 24 Sydney 23
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 23 elsondivorce 33
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Ireland
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,548,583

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC