Swastika Burned Into Sign Along Bike Path in Barrington
TV reports a swastika was burned into a sign on the East Bay path, about a mile away from the Temple Habonim. Rabbi Andrew Klein says the person responsible might've chosen the sign because of its proximity to the synagogue and the path's popularity.
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Tue
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 27
|granny
|58
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
