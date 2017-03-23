Study shows how brain combines subtle...

Study shows how brain combines subtle sensory signals to take notice

Thursday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] --A new study describes a key mechanism in the brain that allows animals to recognize and react when subtle sensory signals that might not seem important on their own occur simultaneously. Such "multisensory integration" is a vital skill for young brains to develop, said the authors of the paper in eLife , because it shapes how effectively animals can make sense of their surroundings.

