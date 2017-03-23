Study shows how brain combines subtle sensory signals to take notice
PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] --A new study describes a key mechanism in the brain that allows animals to recognize and react when subtle sensory signals that might not seem important on their own occur simultaneously. Such "multisensory integration" is a vital skill for young brains to develop, said the authors of the paper in eLife , because it shapes how effectively animals can make sense of their surroundings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|mickrickbob
|60
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Fri
|Colonel Stone
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Thu
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC