Starkweather & Shepley Acquires Massachusetts' McGrath Insurance Group

Starkweather & Shepley Insurance Brokerage Inc. , an East Providence, R.I.-headquartered independent insurance agency, has acquired the independent insurance agency McGrath Insurance Group, operating in Sturbridge and Spencer, Mass. "The goals for McGrath's acquisition with Starkweather & Shepley are to leverage the resources S&S has in such a way as to further improve service and insurance design for each insured as well to further expand our collective footprint in Central and Western Massachusetts," said Richard McGrath in a press release issued by S&S announcing the acquisition.

