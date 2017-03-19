St. Joseph's Day Means Pastry Day In ...

St. Joseph's Day Means Pastry Day In Providence

Italian-Americans celebrate St. Joseph's Day on March 19 with a traditional pastry called a zeppole - a specialty for a family bakery in Providence, R.I. As they travel the parade route, tuxedoed men and youths distribute strings of colorful beads, dried fava beans and genuine Italian kisses. Courtesy of The Italian American St. Joseph Society hide caption As they travel the parade route, tuxedoed men and youths distribute strings of colorful beads, dried fava beans and genuine Italian kisses.

