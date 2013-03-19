Senate President Paiva Weed to resign...

Senate President Paiva Weed to resign for industry group job

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Connecticut Post

In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. less FILE- In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping ... more PROVIDENCE, R.I. - State Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 7 hr mickrickbob 60
News News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a... 16 hr Colonel Stone 1
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) Thu innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC