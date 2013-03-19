Senate President Paiva Weed to resign for industry group job

In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday, March 22, 2017. less FILE- In this March 19, 2013, file photo, photo Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed smiles while at the rostrum in the Senate Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Paiva Weed is stepping ... more PROVIDENCE, R.I. - State Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group, she announced on Wednesday.

