Senate finance chairman says he's being removed from role
The chairman of the Rhode Island Senate's finance committee says he's being removed from his position by new Senate President Dominick Ruggerio. Democratic Sen. Daniel Da Ponte, of East Providence, said on Facebook on Tuesday that he's being pulled from his eight-year position leading the finance committee because he made calls to fellow senators in considering a run to be Democratic majority leader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Sun
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC