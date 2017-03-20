Robot uses social feedback to fetch objects intelligently

IMAGE: Brown University undergraduate Eric Rosen lays out items on a table for Baxter the robot to retrieve. A new algorithm Rosen helped to develop let's Baxter ask a question if... view more PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] -- If someone asks you to hand them a wrench from a table full of different sized wrenches, you'd probably pause and ask, "which one?" Robotics researchers from Brown University have now developed an algorithm that lets robots do the same thing -- ask for clarification when they're not sure what a person wants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.