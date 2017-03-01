RI State Police release 38 Studios documents
Ever since the civil case wrapped up, there have been calls for weeks now for all documents to be released. Now, no charges were ever filed in the 38 Studios lawsuit, but ABC6 learned that Providence attorney, Michael Corso, was investigated by State police for bank fraud.
