RI Firefighter Competes on 'The Amazing Race' Show
March 29--Providence firefighter Olivia "Olive" Beauregard said her occupation helped her run "The Amazing Race," the CBS reality show that debuts at 10 p.m. Thursday. "As firefighters, we rely heavily on one another," she said in a phone interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC