Rhode Island officials: GOP health ov...

Rhode Island officials: GOP health overhaul could cost state

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island officials say more than 70,000 people in the state could lose medical coverage through the Republican-backed health care bill before the U.S. House. State health officials said Wednesday it would be hard for the state to maintain coverage for some insured residents once federal funding is cut.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
wade demers was framed (Nov '07) 12 hr innocent one 117
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 18 Sid 53
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Feb 24 Sydney 23
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,349 • Total comments across all topics: 279,769,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC