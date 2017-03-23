Rhode Island officials: GOP health overhaul could cost state
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE - Rhode Island officials say more than 70,000 people in the state could lose medical coverage through the Republican-backed health care bill before the U.S. House. State health officials said Wednesday it would be hard for the state to maintain coverage for some insured residents once federal funding is cut.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|12 hr
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC