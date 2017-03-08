Recall election date set for embattle...

Recall election date set for embattled Providence councilman

WLNE-TV Providence

The Providence City Council has set a date for a recall election for Councilman Kevin Jackson, following a unanimous vote that took less than five minutes of deliberation. Residents of the city's Ward 3 will vote on May 2 whether to retain Jackson as their representative on the city council.

