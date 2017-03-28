Providence Performing Arts Center Offering Next Stop Broadway Musical Theatre Intensive
The NEXT STOP BROADWAY program, presented by the Providence Performing Arts Center Monday through Friday, August 14 - 18, 2017, will consist of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows. Participants will learn songs and choreography from two hit shows from the "Golden Age of Broadway," and will also create their own presentations based on shows in the 2017/2018 PPAC Season.
