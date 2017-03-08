Providence pastor arrested for child molestation
A pastor at a Providence church was arrested and accused of child molestation, and police believe there may be other victims out there. The pastor, 33-year-old Roy Bolden, was arrested Tuesday night after a 21-year-old man went to police on Friday and told them the disturbing details including the fact that he was molested by his pastor for 6 years starting when he was just 12-years-old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 5
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC