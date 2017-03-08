Providence pastor arrested for child molestation

A pastor at a Providence church was arrested and accused of child molestation, and police believe there may be other victims out there. The pastor, 33-year-old Roy Bolden, was arrested Tuesday night after a 21-year-old man went to police on Friday and told them the disturbing details including the fact that he was molested by his pastor for 6 years starting when he was just 12-years-old.

