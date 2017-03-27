Providence official seeks study on so...

Providence official seeks study on socially conscious firms

The head of Providence's city council says he wants a commission to come up with guidelines for socially responsible business practices for the city to use when deciding with whom to do business. Council President Luis Aponte tells The Providence Journal that staff is looking into how the panel would be set up.

