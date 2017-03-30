Providence Is Using Bikes to Build a Future on a Freeway's Footprint
Now, one of the country's oldest cities is about to learn what happens when you move a freeway out. The 2013 relocation of Interstate 195 near downtown Providence, Rhode Island, is just starting to pay off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC