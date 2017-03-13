Probe finds claims against North Providence police unfounded
An investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and hostility against the North Providence Police Department found that complaints made by two female officers were "unfounded." Lt. Diana Perez filed a federal lawsuit against the town, acting Police Chief Christopher Pelagio and other officials last year, alleging a hostile work environment.
