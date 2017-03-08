Politics | Rep. Walsh Says Drinking is Rampant at RI State House
First year State Representative Moira Walsh of Providence told talk radio WPRO AM that the biggest surprise of first few months in office is the amount of drinking at the State House. "The drinking.
