Politics | Igliozzi Makes Appeal to Raimondo to Keep Plainfield Street 6/10 On-Ramp

Providence City Councilman John Igliozzi is appealing to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to reverse the city's plan to close the Plainfield Avenue on-ramp to the 6/10 connector. He is comparing its importance to the community to that of the Davey Lopes pool, which had been closed over politics -- and had not only a devastating effect on the community, but on those politicians responsible -- namely then-Mayor Angel Taveras, who lost his bid for Governor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.