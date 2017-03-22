Politics | Igliozzi Makes Appeal to R...

Politics | Igliozzi Makes Appeal to Raimondo to Keep Plainfield Street 6/10 On-Ramp

Read more: Go Local

Providence City Councilman John Igliozzi is appealing to Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo to reverse the city's plan to close the Plainfield Avenue on-ramp to the 6/10 connector. He is comparing its importance to the community to that of the Davey Lopes pool, which had been closed over politics -- and had not only a devastating effect on the community, but on those politicians responsible -- namely then-Mayor Angel Taveras, who lost his bid for Governor.

Providence, RI

