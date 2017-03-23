Police divide groups holding dueling rallies at RI State House
Supporters of President Trump held a rally Saturday as part of the national "Make America Great Again March and Rally." They were met by counter-protestors outside the State House who brought instruments, speakers, and other noise-makers to drown out the opposing rally.
