Performance Added to RENT 20th Anniversary Tour at PPAC
J.L. "Lynn" Singleton, President of the Providence Performing Arts Center and the producers of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour have announced that an additional performance of RENT has been added, on Sunday, April 9 at 6:30 p.m. The RENT 20th Anniversary Tour will be at PPAC April 7 - 9, 2017, with performances on Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2 & 8 p.m., and Sunday at 1 & 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $93 - $36 and are available at the PPAC Box Office , online at www.ppacri.org or by phone at 421-ARTS . All ticket prices include a $3 per ticket restoration charge and are subject to change without notice.
