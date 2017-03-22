Officials: Tech company seeks $3.3M in state tax credits

Rhode Island officials say a Pennsylvania-based financial technology company is seeking up to $3.3 million in tax credits and other financial incentives from the state as it plans to establish a software development office in Providence. The Providence Journal reports state Commerce Secretary Stefan Pryor said Wednesday that eMoney Advisor, of Radnor, Pennsylvania, is seeking up to $3.2 million in Qualified Jobs tax credits and under $100,000 in First Wave Closing Funds.

