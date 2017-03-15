Officials: Man trying to save mom shoots intruder in chest

Police say a Rhode Island man forced his way into an 84-year-old Maine woman's home before being shot in the chest during an altercation with her son. Authorities say 21-year-old Dreaquan Foster of Providence, Rhode Island, barged into Audrey Hewett's home in Sidney, Maine, on Sunday night after she refused to let him use her phone and instead told him to use a neighbor's phone.

