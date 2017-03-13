North Providence teen sentenced to li...

North Providence teen sentenced to life for murder

Ernest "E.J." Keosouphanh, 19, pleaded guilty Friday. He was convicted of shooting and killing 46-year-old Hernan Avila outside of the Sam's Food Store in May 15, 2016.

