No spills after train carrying ethanol derails in Providence

Crews work at the scene of a train derailment Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Providence, R.I., where a tank car carrying several thousand gallons of ethanol left the tracks and ended up on an adjacent roadway. Crews work at the scene of a train derailment Wednesday, March 8, 2017, in Providence, R.I., where a tank car carrying several thousand gallons of ethanol left the tracks and ended up on an adjacent roadway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.