News | RIDOT Announces Upcoming Bridge Closures

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has announced that both Newman Avenue Bridge in East Providence and the Central Street Bridge in North Smithfield will be closed on Monday. The RIDOT are also scheduled to replace the Pawtucket Avenue Bridge which carries Pawtucket Avenue over I-195 in East Providence.

