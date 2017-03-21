News | Neighbors Up Pressure on East Side Suboxone Clinic

A group of East Side residents is increasing their opposition to the Suboxone clinic on the corner of Lloyd and Thayer, despite the City of Providence allowing for the zoning use of the facility. Petition-signing drives contesting the location of the clinic, which was first made public last fall by a sign advertising the opening of the opiate dependence treatment facility at the historic property, have been organized as recently as Monday by the group "Residents of College Hill" - copies of which GoLocal has obtained .

