News | Neighbors Up Pressure on East Side Suboxone Clinic
A group of East Side residents is increasing their opposition to the Suboxone clinic on the corner of Lloyd and Thayer, despite the City of Providence allowing for the zoning use of the facility. Petition-signing drives contesting the location of the clinic, which was first made public last fall by a sign advertising the opening of the opiate dependence treatment facility at the historic property, have been organized as recently as Monday by the group "Residents of College Hill" - copies of which GoLocal has obtained .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC