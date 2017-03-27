News | National Grid Responds to Leak, Denies Explosion at Providence Power Plant, Despite Reports
National Grid stated late Wednesday evening that despite reports among Providence emergency personnel that an "explosion" occurred at the Manchester Power Plant on Point Street in Providence, that the situation was simply a "leak." Reported explosion with free flowing natural gas from ruptured high pressure gas line at National Grid electrical plant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|Mar 26
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 26
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Mar 26
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Mar 26
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC