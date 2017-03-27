News | Muksian Resigns from City of Providence, Amidst Allegations of ...

Robin Muksian, the Director of Administration for the City of Providence , is resigning amidst allegations that she pushed forth an unqualified candidate to be the new Board of Licenses Administrator, due to her personal relationship with the candidate's family. On March 9, the Elorza Administration submitted Tashi Hamilton, a Massachusetts resident, as their candidate to replace outgoing license administrator Serena Conley, but the Providence City Council rejected the nomination last Thursday, questioning why the city would support a candidate who didn't meet the minimum qualifications, including having a bachelor's degree, which Hamilton does not have.

