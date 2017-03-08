News | MA Man Indicted in Providence for Sex Trafficking 15-Year-Old Girl

A Massachusetts man has been indicted in Providence on multiple federal sex trafficking charges after he allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old girl from Rhode Island across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity. Andy Joseph, 24, of Brockton has been charged with one count each of sex trafficking a child and transportation of minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of traveling in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.