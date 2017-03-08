News | MA Man Indicted in Providence for Sex Trafficking 15-Year-Old Girl
A Massachusetts man has been indicted in Providence on multiple federal sex trafficking charges after he allegedly trafficked a 15-year-old girl from Rhode Island across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual activity. Andy Joseph, 24, of Brockton has been charged with one count each of sex trafficking a child and transportation of minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of traveling in interstate commerce with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
