News | Leading Brazilian Political Commentator to Speak in Prov Thursday on Economic, Social Turmoil
A leading Brazilian political economist and commentator, Evodio Kaltenecker, will speak on Thursday, March 16 in Providence, about the challenges and opportunities facing the world's fifth biggest country. Brazil has been hit hard economically in the past couple of years, with economic depression, political upheaval, Zika and a fraught Olympics.
