News | Investigation Launched by EP Police Into Protester's Breast-Grabbing Claim

The East Providence Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the conduct of one of its officers, after a video taken of the arrest of Beth Murphy Ward at a community forum at East Providence High School in February shows Ward claiming that a police officer grabbed her breast before arresting her. East Providence Police Chief Christopher Parella spoke with GoLocal about the steps the department is taking, since Ward was arrested -- and the video surfaced.

