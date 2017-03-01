News | Investigation Launched by EP Police Into Protester's Breast-Grabbing Claim
The East Providence Police Department is conducting an internal investigation into the conduct of one of its officers, after a video taken of the arrest of Beth Murphy Ward at a community forum at East Providence High School in February shows Ward claiming that a police officer grabbed her breast before arresting her. East Providence Police Chief Christopher Parella spoke with GoLocal about the steps the department is taking, since Ward was arrested -- and the video surfaced.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|8 hr
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|23 hr
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC