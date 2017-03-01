News | Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms

News | Fung Announces Finding Possibl...

Fung Announces Finding Possible Voter Fraud in Cranston, Calls for Reforms

Cranston Mayor Allan Fung announced Thursday the findings of an investigation that uncovered 8 instances of voter irregularities in Cranston -- but noted that none occurred in Speaker Nicholas Mattiello's House District 15 race. In his remarks, Fung called on Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea for a number of reforms, including addressing the emergency ballot "early voting" process, which he said is being "exploited" - and is calling for the use of photo ID when voters apply for such a ballot.

