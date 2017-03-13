News | Funeral to be Held for Demolished Fogarty Building
Doors Open Rhode Island, the John Nicholas Brown Center for Public Humanities and Cultural Heritage at Brown as well as the Providence Preservation Society will hold a funeral for the demolished John E. Fogarty Building on Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. The funeral will consist of eulogies followed by a procession around the demolition site. The event will conclude with a wake at a local bar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 13
|Shantael
|51
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC