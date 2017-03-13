News | Funeral to be Held for Demolis...

News | Funeral to be Held for Demolished Fogarty Building

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Doors Open Rhode Island, the John Nicholas Brown Center for Public Humanities and Cultural Heritage at Brown as well as the Providence Preservation Society will hold a funeral for the demolished John E. Fogarty Building on Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. The funeral will consist of eulogies followed by a procession around the demolition site. The event will conclude with a wake at a local bar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Mar 13 Shantael 51
News Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10) Mar 12 Bob 184
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Mar 4 Justine Gregory 59
News News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas... Mar 4 Loggia 2
News Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07) Feb 28 MikeD8675 20
News Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07) Feb 24 Sydney 23
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Feb 23 elsondivorce 33
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,054 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC