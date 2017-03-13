News | Funeral to be Held for Demolished Fogarty Building

Doors Open Rhode Island, the John Nicholas Brown Center for Public Humanities and Cultural Heritage at Brown as well as the Providence Preservation Society will hold a funeral for the demolished John E. Fogarty Building on Friday, March 17 at 4 p.m. The funeral will consist of eulogies followed by a procession around the demolition site. The event will conclude with a wake at a local bar.

