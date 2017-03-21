News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a FBI/Bulger Like...
In a nearly thirty minute live interview on GoLocal LIVE, Charles "The Ghost" Kennedy alleges that former RI State Police Superintendent Steven O'Donnell ran a FBI/Whitey Bulger like relationship with informant Wayne David Collins in which Collins was able to commit crimes under O'Donnell and other leading police officials' supervision. "David Collins was the prize informant of the feds, the state, and, right here in this this town, with the Providence Police," said Kennedy.
