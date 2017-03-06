News | Elorza Proposes 150% Increase in Hotel Tax to Help Balance Providence's Budget Problems
Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza is asking the Rhode Island General Assembly to pass legislation that would place an additional 1.5 percent tax on hotel rooms and increase in the tax of 150 percent. The hit would be absorbed by the hospitality industry and tourists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 5
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mar 4
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Mar 4
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC