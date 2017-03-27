News | Elorza Administration Tries to Silence City Council on Muksian's Firing
According to a confidential memo, Providence City Solicitor Jeff Dana is trying to limit members of the City Council from speaking out about recently "resigned" Providence Director of Administration Robin Muksian. As GoLocal reported, Mayor Jorge Elorza asked Muksian for her resignation after she tried to place the daughter of a personal friend in the position of administrator of the Board of Licenses.
