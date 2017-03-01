News | East Providence Councilman Faria Responds to Firefighter, Legal Issues in City
East Providence City Councilman Brian Faria has responded to legal and HR issues facing the city, which GoLocal reported on this week in,"Rhode Island's Most Chaotic City." Today, the City of East Providence is bludgeoned by lawsuits and a seemingly never-ending stream of controversies, after the city's HR Director sued the city for sexual harassment in 2016 - and is now being sued for discrimination by a long time African-American employee, and a botched fire academy rollout saw a new class of recruits scrapped and the city restarting the process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Sun
|Carmen S
|50
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Sat
|Justine Gregory
|59
|News | Protester Says Officer Grabbed Her Breas...
|Sat
|Loggia
|2
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Feb 28
|MikeD8675
|20
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC