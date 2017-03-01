News | East Providence Councilman Faria Responds to Firefighter, Legal Issues in City

East Providence City Councilman Brian Faria has responded to legal and HR issues facing the city, which GoLocal reported on this week in,"Rhode Island's Most Chaotic City." Today, the City of East Providence is bludgeoned by lawsuits and a seemingly never-ending stream of controversies, after the city's HR Director sued the city for sexual harassment in 2016 - and is now being sued for discrimination by a long time African-American employee, and a botched fire academy rollout saw a new class of recruits scrapped and the city restarting the process.

