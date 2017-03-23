News | CCRI Considers Arming Campus Police, Concerns About "White Supremacy Arising"
The Community College of Rhode Island is considering arming its campus police -- and is concerned with the issue of "increased white supremacy," which was raised at a recent college meeting. The college Governance Council's Health & Safety Committee addressed both areas, according to meeting minutes from February 17, obtained by GoLocalProv.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New PVD skateboard video
|21 hr
|401kay
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|21 hr
|Crystal Barnett
|61
|News | Former State Police Col. O'Donnell Ran a...
|Sun
|Foxy lady 1
|6
|Jenñy heidelberg
|Sun
|Mayan bunch
|1
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Mar 23
|innocent one
|117
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Mar 18
|Sid
|53
|Firing of all teachers at RI school roils students (Mar '10)
|Mar 12
|Bob
|184
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC