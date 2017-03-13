News | Caught in Providence: Judge Caprio Shows Sympathy After Woman's Tough Year
A woman is still in depression following the death of her son. In the meantime, she has accumulated numerous parking tickets and steps in front of Judge Frank Caprio to answer for them.
