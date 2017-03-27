News | ACLU of RI Calls AG Sessions' Sanctuary City Threats...
The ACLU of RI has responded to threats made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions regarding sanctuary cities calling them "unseemly saber-rattling." "U.S. Attorney General Jeff Session's threat to cut off federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities is nothing but unseemly saber-rattling, designed to scare states and municipalities from protecting their residents from cruel federal policies.
