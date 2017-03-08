NCAA bracket 2017: No. 11 Providence ...

NCAA bracket 2017: No. 11 Providence will face No. 11 USC in First Four

Last season, the Friars bested the Trojans in the Round of 64. This year, the teams will square off in the First Four in Dayton. The winner will advance to play the 6-seed SMU Mustangs in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

