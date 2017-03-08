Moonwhackers

The European Space Agency's SMART-1 spacecraft, which has been testing advanced technologies in lunar orbit since November 2004, will be sent crashing into a rocky plain known as the Lake of Excellence early Sunday morning . Telescopes on Earth will be watching, and scientists hope to learn something from the way lunar rocks and dust are thrown up by the impact, much as they did when NASA's Deep Impact probe slammed into a comet nucleus last year.

