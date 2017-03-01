MJH Leadership Development Committee Seeking Candidates for Job Placement Program
Twelve-month program offering competitive salary, signing bonus, housing and the opportunity to join one of hospitality's leading management and ownership companies Meyer Jabara Hotels is currently looking for manager trainees to join its coveted Leadership Development Program. This placement opportunity is designed to ensure that future hoteliers have the skills needed to become general managers and senior leaders of Meyer Jabara Hotels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hospitality Net.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Foster man, 44, charged in assault on girlfriend (Jul '07)
|Tue
|MikeD8675
|20
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Mon
|granny
|58
|Would-be drug buyer charged in stabbing (Apr '07)
|Feb 24
|Sydney
|23
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 23
|elsondivorce
|33
|Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' met...
|Feb 21
|yep
|1
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC