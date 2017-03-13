Man arrested, charged in $1M Providence drug bust

PROVIDENCE, R.I. After a two month investigation, a Cranston man is facing serious firearm and drug charges when a traffic stop led to the seizure of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, and a gun. Tuesday night, Providence Police arrested 24-year old Brian Cortorreal, after a traffic stop on Salina Street led to the seizure of 3.5 kilos of cocaine from inside his vehicle.

