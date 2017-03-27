Man accused of leading store theft ri...

Man accused of leading store theft ring, making threats

Vermont State Police have accused a man of forcing women to steal bed sheets, bicycle parts, school supplies and other items from Wal-Mart stores in a theft ring across New England. NECN reports 41-year-Johnnie Hammond, of Providence, Rhode Island, called "Poopie," forced the women to shoplift and intimidated them with threats of beatings.

