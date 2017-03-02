MADD Presents 'Jes Fan: No Clearance ...

MADD Presents 'Jes Fan: No Clearance in Niche', Thru 4/30

The Museum of Arts and Design is pleased to present Jes Fan: No Clearance in Niche , running from March 2 through April 30. This marks the inaugural installation of Fellow Focus , an ongoing exhibition series highlighting the work of alumni of the Van Lier Arts Fellowship at MAD . Funded by the New York Community Trust and introduced to the Museum by its Education Department in 2016, the fellowship provides talented, culturally underrepresented rising artists with financial support and a dedicated studio at MAD for full-time use over four months.

