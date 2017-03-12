Live Videos | LIVE: San Miguel School Continues To See Demand
While school choice is on the rise, and many faith base schools enrollment is on the decline, Vangy Auclair, Director of Development and Strategic Partnerships at the San Miguel School says they are seeing the opposite. Auclair says there is a great need for students from disadvantaged backgrounds and San Miguel School in Providence can provide that.
