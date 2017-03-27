Lifestyle | State Leaders to Take Part in Education Awareness Week Beginning April 3
Education Awareness Week will feature some of the top leaders from across the state of Rhode Island including Governor Gina Raimondo, Lieutenant Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and Treasurer Seth Magaziner "This week is an opportunity for our community to come together to celebrate and learn from the great work happening in Rhode Island's classrooms every day. Rhode Island's kids deserve schools and classrooms where they all regardless of race or class - have the opportunity to succeed and become leaders in our state.
