Laser Research Zinc Sulfide Optics are Water Clear and Fracture Resistant

Laser Research ZnS Optics are water clear, transmit over a broad wavelength spectrum from 0.45 to 12 microns, and are offered as windows, lenses, and domes. Click here for high-resolution version / EINPresswire.com / -- PROVIDENCE, RI-- - Laser Research Optics has introduced zinc sulfide optics that can be custom fabricated for use in military applications requiring a broad wavelength spectrum and exceptional fracture strength.

